2 elderly people hospitalized after house catches fire in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two elderly people were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center Monday morning after a fire erupted inside of their home.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 136th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Marc Chavers, a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke and told police that they believed people were inside of the home.

Chavers said officers were first to arrive and tried to get inside the house.

Once firefighters arrived, crews were able to break open the front door and found the two elderly victims inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Both appeared to be unconscious due to smoke inhalation, Chavers said.

According to Chavers, both victims were pulled out of the home through a back window.

He said the rescue operation was difficult because there was no visibility inside the home due to the heavy smoke.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chavers said he was not sure whether the home had any smoke detectors, but said no alarms were sounding when crews arrived.