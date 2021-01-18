Detectives investigating after baby found unresponsive inside Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating after a baby died Monday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, Broward Regional Communications received a call shortly after 9 a.m. regarding an unresponsive infant at an apartment unit in the 500 block of Northwest 34th Street.

St. Louis said deputies and first responders from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home and the infant was transported to a local hospital where he or she died.

No other details about the baby’s death were immediately released.

