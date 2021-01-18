Dozens of South Florida police officers to assist with security for inauguration

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of police officers from South Florida are heading to Washington, D.C., Monday to help police secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

On Sunday, nearly 50 officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department packed up and reported for duty in our nation’s capital. And more support was on the way Monday morning from the Miami Beach Police Department.

The specially trained group from Miami-Dade is made up of about 45 officers, who will be assisting with some of the security efforts surrounding Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Of those 45 officers, two of them are women.

“These are specially trained individuals -- they are a special unit that is available for challenging times,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “This is the fourth time that we’re sending a special unit up to a presidential inauguration and I feel very, very proud of the fact that these men and women are making the sacrifice to protect our nation’s capital during this important transition of power.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez shared a similar sentiment on Sunday.

“It’s a complete honor that every election cycle the Miami-Dade Police Department is called upon to stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies around the country to protect our democracy,” Ramirez said.

A spokeswoman from the Coral Gables Police Department said 27 of their officers will be heading to the nation’s capital on Monday afternoon.