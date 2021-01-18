WATCH LIVE: Large police presence across South Florida as authorities track Wheels Up, Guns Down riders

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people are facing several charges for their role in what has become a dangerous tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Florida.

A large group of the Wheels Up, Guns Down riders were seen in Northwest Miami-Dade County Monday afternoon.

There has been a noticeable increase in police presence across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as authorities attempt to limit the danger.

In Downtown Miami, a much different, younger group of participants were spotted in Downtown Miami.

Mostly bicyclists were in that group, and police were monitoring them.

For several days, authorities have been on alert, tracking bikers and riders in South Florida for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day rideout.

It’s a positive movement but the message over the years has been overshadowed by the speeding, the fights, the dangers and he troublemakers drawn to it.

Several arrests were made over the weekend, with ATVs and motorbikes seized leading up to the holiday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, between Friday and 3 p.m. Monday, six ATVs and four motorbikes or dirt bikes were seized. There have also been six felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrets, two traffic arrests, 21 moving citations and two non-moving citations.

One gun has been recovered, police said.