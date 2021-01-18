UF freshman from Miami dies after being struck by a car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A University of Florida student from Miami died after being struck by a car.

Police said 19-year-old Sophia Lambert died at the hospital hours after the crash on West University Avenue, which happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The freshman student, along with four others, were hit by a car in the 1700 block of West University Avenue.

A subsequent investigation by Gainesville Police revealed that a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on West University Avenue and a Honda Accord traveling westbound on the same street collided as the driver of the Accord attempted to turn south. The Civic then skidded sideways, striking a pole and five pedestrians.

The driver of the Civic was taken to a local hospital.

There is now a petition to make the road where the crash happened safer.

This is the second fatality involving a UF student on the same roadway in the last two months.