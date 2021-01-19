Are COVID-19 vaccines making our gas prices go up?

Have you noticed the higher prices at the pump, lately?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed your wallet getting a little lighter every time you fill up your gas tank. Gas prices have reached 10-month highs in Florida, and those COVID-19 vaccines have something to do with it, experts at the American Automobile Association say.

“Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks,” says Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesman. “The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption.”

The state average of $2.30 being paid at the pump per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is slightly higher than last week and 10 cents more than a month ago, AAA says.

That price, however, is still 23 cents cheaper than at this time last year, before the pandemic hit.

On Tuesday morning, average gas prices in the region were as follows (according to AAA):

Miami-Dade County: $2.354

Broward County: $2.380

Monroe County: $2.434

Palm Beach County: $2.461

