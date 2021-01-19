Broward man bragged about role in Capitol siege on social media, feds say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man could face prison time after federal agents say they were tipped off to his possible involvement in the U.S. Capitol siege by his social media.

Sam Camargo’s Instagram story shows a struggle with Capitol police to open a door to the Capitol on Jan. 6, feds say.

A picture, showing a metal object, has a caption reading: “got some memorabilia, did it myself.”

And Facebook post the same day of the insurrection apologizes for taking part in it.

In the federal complaint, FBI agents say they contacted Camargo on the phone, claiming he admitted to attending the pro-Trump protest. They say Camargo became uncooperative, questioning the agents’ loyalty to the Constitution.

Camargo’s Facebook page is filled with Trump’s misinformation about the 2020 election results.

Neighbors say the FBI swarmed an address listed under his name on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

Also developing Tuesday, the Miami Herald reports that Gabriel Garcia, a member of the extremist group the Proud Boys, has been arrested for his role in the Capitol siege.

Local 10 News has confirmed Garcia faced a federal judge Tuesday after his arrest.