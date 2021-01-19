Detectives investigate woman’s death in Broward

A woman found her mother dead on Sunday at her home in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a man on Tuesday who is a suspect in the death of a woman in Broward County. They did not release a description.

Deputies found Iliane Alzenord, 60, dead on Sunday inside her home at 200 NE 56 St., in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives spoke to the woman’s daughter after she was not able to contact her and arrived at her home to do a welfare check.

Detectives said on Tuesday that they had identified “a possible suspect” in Alzenord’s death. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377.