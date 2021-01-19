Food ‘contaminated by rodent droppings’ found at South Florida Country/Golf Club

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An inspector saw a live rodent crawling up a wall and found rodent droppings in a storage area and in the kitchen at the Deer Creek Country Club in Deerfield Beach last week.

A stop sale was ordered on sauce after droppings were found on cans.

According to state records, no kitchens were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties last week.

All the places mentioned in Broward County were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BULLA KING BAKES

3231 INVERRARY BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/10/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flies on bags used to bag bullas in storage area by mop sink 5 live flies flying around landing on mop sink in mop sink area 5 live flies on wall by hand wash sink across from restroom Approximately 10 live flies landing on case of single service containers stored on top of three doors reach in cooler in kitchen 2 live flies flying around landing on prep table and cut peppers in front of cook line 1 live fly on blue container on prep table where bulla dough is being prepped 1 live fly on top of vinegar lid under prepped table where bulla dough is being prepped 3 live flies flying around landing on container with syrup next to dough mixer Approximately 10 live flies on dough mixer in kitchen area Approximately 10 live flies on floor by dough mixer in kitchen area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. 1) Observed oxtail (129°F - Hot Holding); rice and peas (91°F - Hot Holding); steamed cabbage (89°F - Hot Holding); steam fish (124°F - Hot Holding) on stove top in kitchen. 2) Observed seafood boil 124°F hot holding Operator placed to reheat. "

***DEER CREEK COUNTRY CLUB (GOLF CLUB)

2801 DEER CREEK COUNTRY CLUB BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 1/12/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live rodent present. -Observed 1 live rodent crawling on wall in dry storage area.”

“Food contaminated by rodent droppings . See stop sale. -Observed rodent droppings on cans of chipotle sauce.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 30 rodent droppings in dry storage area -Observed 6 rodent droppings on cans containing chipotle sauce. -Observed 5 rodent droppings behind Alto-Shaam food warmer in kitchen.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated dust and mold-like substance throughout kitchen.”