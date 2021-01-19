Man fatally shot while driving in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while driving over the weekend.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago, officers responded to the scene and found the victim, Ta’Quan Smith, 27, of Lauderhill, unresponsive inside his vehicle with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

According to Santiago, it appears that Smith and another driver were heading west on Oakland Park Boulevard when the other driver shot at Smith for unknown reasons.

Detectives, however, do not have a description of that driver.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.