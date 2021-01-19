Man, woman taken into custody after driving stolen Cadillac into canal

PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning after driving a stolen Cadillac into a canal in Plantation, authorities confirmed.

According to a spokesperson from the Plantation Police Department, the Broward Sheriff’s Office was investigating the case involving the stolen car.

Police said the stolen car was involved in a bailout in Coral Springs and the duo, a man and a woman, eventually got back into the car and ultimately drove it into a canal off South Pine Island Road and Peters Road in Plantation.

Divers from the Plantation Police Department went into the canal and, after running the tag, discovered that it had been reported stolen.

Both suspects were taken into custody and no one else was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The suspects’ identities and further details about the incident were not immediately released.