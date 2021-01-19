Miami-Dade police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

MIAMI – Two men were shot Tuesday morning in Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 45th Street and found two men who had been shot.

Zabaleta said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 7 a.m. as the deceased victim’s body was still inside of a red SUV. It appeared that the vehicle had crashed into the side of a building in the area.

The other victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details about the shooting were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.