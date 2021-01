ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Tuesday morning for a 13-year-old girl from Clay County.

According to authorities, Aleysha Hicks, of Orange Park, was last seen Monday in the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in her hometown.

Police said she was wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts and gray house slippers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555 or 911.