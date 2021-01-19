Norwegian extends suspension of voyages for all of its cruise lines

MIAMI – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Tuesday that it will extend its suspension of all voyages with embarkation dates through April 30.

This includes all voyages for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The announcement comes as the company continues to work to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC issued the order in October and requires cruise lines to “have adequate health and safety precautions for crew members while these cruise ship operators build the laboratory capacity needed to test future passengers.”

As part of the order, cruise lines must hold “simulated voyages” to test their “ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk.”

“The Company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited,” a news release from Norwegian stated.

The company is asking guests who are booked on canceled voyages on any of its cruise lines to contact their travel advisor or cruise line for more information.