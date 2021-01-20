Concern grows in Florida over more contagious COVID strain

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate residents and staff with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Concern is spreading in Florida over a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that could be gaining a foothold in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Florida now has 46 confirmed cases of the new strain.

Experts say it was first detected in Britain in December and appears to be spreading globally.

CDC officials say California had been the U.S. epicenter of the new strain with 40 confirmed cases but Florida now has more cases.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he wants more Floridians to be vaccinated but federal vaccine supplies are still limited.

The state has reported more than 24,000 virus-related deaths.