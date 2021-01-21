3 South Florida men being investigated over involvement in U.S. Capitol attacks

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Nearly a dozen people have been taken into custody across the state of Florida for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The latest arrests involve residents of South Florida.

One of them lives in a gated community in Coral Springs. Felipe Marquez is seen in a snapshot inside the U.S. Capitol building during the seize by a violent mob, and authorities said it is a slice of evidence against the 25-year-old. Marquez is accused of damaging the Washington, D.C. office of a senator from Oregon.

The FBI took Marquez into custody from his Coral Springs home early this week. Marquez is out after posting a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said they received a tip about Marquez’s action after he allegedly posted numerous videos about his actions to his Snapchat account.

A social media tip also led detectives to Deerfield Beach resident Sam Camargo, whose Instagram stories showed a struggle with police at the entrance to the sacred government building.

He also posted keepsakes from Jan. 6 and later, an apology about participating in the insurrection.

FBI agents swarmed his home Tuesday, placing Camago in custody and confiscating boxes of evidence.

Another of those arrested was Gabriel Garcia, who recently ran a failed bid for a state senate seat.

The FBI said he posted videos of himself outside and inside of the Capitol during the riot even writing in a social media post, “We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It’s about to get ugly.”

Garcia is a former Army captain and, according to authorities, a member of the extremist group, Proud Boys.

The FBI is still taking tips about the events that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Anyone who can help identify the people involved can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is continues to seeking digital evidence for its investigation. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.