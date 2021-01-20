Florida man with ties to Proud Boys arrested in connection with Capitol attacks, documents show

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man with ties to the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys was arrested in Central Florida on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., according to official documents.

Local 10 sister station WKMG reported that Joseph Randall Biggs, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in the Middle District of Florida and is being prosecuted in Orlando on federal charges, according to He is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds, and violent and disorderly conduct.

Biggs is set to appear in front of a judge at 2 p.m. at the U.S. District Court in Orlando.

Biggs is a member of the Proud Boys and describes himself as an organizer of some of their events, according to a federal affidavit.

That affidavit also shows several pictures which federal investigators believe show Biggs at the rally and inside the Capitol.

His arrest marks yet another person from the state of Florida who has been arrested in the two weeks since hundreds of pro-Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building with lawmakers inside certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five died during the storming of the historic building, including one Capitol police officer.

Three South Florida men, two in Broward County and another in Miami-Dade County are being investigated for their involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

A Deerfield Beach man’s Instagram story showed a struggle with Capitol police to open a door to the Capitol on Jan. 6, feds say. Samuel Pinho Camargo could face prison time after federal agents say they were tipped off to his possible involvement in the U.S. Capitol siege by his social media. A Coral Springs man, Felipe Marquez, 25, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct. And Gabriel Garcia, a Miami member of the extremist Proud Boys group, made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday over allegations he participated in the siege.

Anyone who can help identify the people involved can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is continues to seeking digital evidence for its investigation. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.