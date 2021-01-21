Biden administration won’t go back to Obama’s policy on Cuba, experts say

MIAMI – U.S. President Joe Biden had yet to make any announcements about his policy on Cuba on Thursday, but experts believe the supporters of the U.S. embargo on Cuba should not fret.

Two officials in Biden’s administration said Cuba’s support of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela is a defining issue, according to John Kavulich, the president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, a private organization based out of New York.

“The Biden administration will not be rescuing Cuba from problems of its own making. We don’t anticipate decisions to enhance the role of the Cuban government in supporting their tourism sector,” said the official, according to Kavulich.

Cuba’s tourism industry dependant economy has suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on travel worldwide. Most recently, the state-run centralized economy shifted to get rid of the dual currency system and inflation has been one of the repercussions.

Former President Donald Trump’s support of the embargo made it difficult for Cubans in the U.S. to send money to relatives back on the island and limited travel. It was a policy that most Cuban exiles in Florida celebrated because it targets the income of those who are accused of violating human rights.

When Biden served as vice president, former President Barack Obama reopened the U.S. embassy in Havana, but Trump closed it after several diplomats suffered mysterious symptoms. This resulted in Cubans having to travel to Guyana to apply for a U.S. visa.

Andy Gomez, professor emeritus of Cuban studies at the University of Miami and author of “Social Challenges Facing Cuba” isn’t expecting Biden to reopen the U.S. embassy and move to normalize relations.

“I do not expect that the Biden administration is going to go back to the Obama old policies,” Gomez said.

Biden’s policy will not focus on Cuban exiles’ politics; it will prioritize U.S. interests and national security, Gomez said.

Sen. Marco Rubio recently questioned Tony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State, about his position on Trump’s enforcement of the U.S. embargo. Blinken described Trump’s objective “as the right one.”

