Drivers seriously injured when 2 vehicles collide in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday morning in a car crash in Coral Gables.

The incident occurred in the area of South Dixie Highway and Red Road.

Coral Gables police shut down the area as both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

Authorities confirmed that one driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Doctors Hospital. Both are listed in serious condition.

Police said no one else was inside either vehicle.

According to authorities, one of the vehicles was heading north and one was heading east when they collided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.