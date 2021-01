TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. Thursday due to a bomb threat that was made overnight, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

According to authorities, the Capitol complex was swept by police and explosive detecting K-9s.

No explosive devices or anything suspicious were found in the area, police said.

Authorities are still investigating to determine who made the threat.

