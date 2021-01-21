Infectious disease expert says Biden’s national response strategy can’t come soon enough

MIAMI, Fla. – Since his campaign, Joe Biden has made it clear COVID-19 management would be a top priority .

That’s exactly what the President tackled on his first full day at the White House.

The window into a new national COVID-19 response strategy, when it comes to vaccines focuses on:

Creating federally run community vaccination centers in places like stadiums and conference centers.

Expanding vaccine manufacturing and purchasing, which includes activating the Defense Production Act if needed.

Earlier this week, county mayors from Miami-Dade and Broward told Local 10 News they urgently need more vaccines to meet South Florida’s high demand.

Florida International University infectious disease expert, Dr. Aileen Marty, said the Biden administration has set a goal of making sure there is enough vaccine.

Marty said she wouldn’t be surprised if the Biden administration does enact the Defense Production Act to ensure that enough vaccine doses are being manufactured

“This is something that needs attention urgently and I am very, very hopeful that our federal government, as a unified force, will act together and get it done and get it done right,” Marty said.

Biden’s plan also calls for vaccine safety and efficacy monitoring.

