Police: Miami man arrested after killing estranged wife in front of their son

MIAMI – A Miami man was taken into custody in Bradenton after he killed his estranged wife in front of their son, authorities confirmed.

An arrest report states that Damian Calixtro, 47, was arrested on Monday, however a relative of the victim’s told Local 10 News in an email that he was actually taken into custody six days after the murder before being extradited to Miami-Dade County.

According to his arrest warrant, Damian Calixtro was upset over the separation of him and his wife, Amara Calixtro, 38.

Miami police said he went to his wife’s efficiency in the 800 block of Northwest 20th Avenue on July 8 and stabbed her multiple times.

According to the warrant, Calixtro then drove his son to Naples, where he attempted to drop off the boy at his sister’s home. The sister, however, was unavailable, and asked Calixtro to drop the boy off at her mother’s home.

After arriving to the home, Calixtro told the woman he had killed his wife and was going to turn himself in to the police, the warrant stated.

Calixtro’s sister later arrived to the home and called the Miami Police Department to conduct a welfare check on her sister-in-law.

Police said they found a trail of blood leading from the doorway of the efficiency past the threshold into the home.

Amara Calixtro was found dead in the kitchen.

Police confirmed that she had been stabbed multiple times.

Calixtro faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon. He appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held without bond.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that Calixtro had told his son that he was going to turn himself in to police.