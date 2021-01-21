Was Bon Jovi really in Miami? Or was is Dania Beach?

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – South Florida is buzzing about where exactly Bon Jovi performed during the primetime inauguration special Wednesday night.

It was billed as coming from Miami, but which pier was the band on when it belted out the Beatles’ “Here Comes The Sun” with the ocean as the backdrop?

Permits were in fact pulled at several locations across South Florida, including at the Dania Beach Pier.

It was filmed last Friday in a stealth operation.

It does appear that the Dania Beach Pier is seen in the video, but it’s possible that it contained images shot from other places.

People who came out to Dania Beach Pier on Thursday were connecting the dots.

The city of Dania Beach is still trying to find answers itself. They were apparently unaware that perhaps Jon Bon Jovi and his band were in town.

The permitting process actually goes through the county.

We have some calls in to hopefully get some questions answered.