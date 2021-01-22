Elon Musk: Dig tunnels as solution for Miami’s traffic jams

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. In a tweet Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone makers CEO Tim Cook blew off the meeting. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MIAMI – As a solution to Miami’s notoriously congested traffic, Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk is proposing to dig tunnels with The Boring Company to help.

Experts say the idea would be costly and is fraught with engineering obstacles, but it’s not outright crazy.

Musk is the founder of SpaceX and Neuralink. He tweeted that he’s spoken with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the idea.

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez described the idea as a “no brainer.” Suarez tweeted that Miami would love to be the “prototype city.”

.@elonmusk 💯 agree...please DM so we can begin the convo on solving some of Miami’s most pressing issues 🚦traffic + 🌊environment https://t.co/pzPR5hDYRl — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 20, 2021

Democratic Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Florida’s Republican chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis also expressed enthusiasm.