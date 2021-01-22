South Florida woman dies after head gets stuck between car, payment kiosk

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – A graduate student from South Florida died this week in a horrific accident inside a parking garage in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday but officers weren’t called to the scene until around 5:40 a.m. the next day when a security guard called to report the incident.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that surveillance video showed Victoria Strauss, 23, drop her card while trying to pay for parking as she was exiting the garage.

Police said she accidentally accelerated when she opened her car door and her vehicle collided with the payment kiosk, trapping her head between her car door and the exit toll booth.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her Facebook page, Strauss was from Boca Raton and graduated from Florida Atlantic University, where she was on the dance team.

Ohio State University released a statement to PEOPLE, saying Strauss was a graduate student in their College of Social Work when she was killed.

“We were heartbroken to learn she passed away on Monday, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement read.