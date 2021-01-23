Apartment fire displaces 17 in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – A fire at an apartment building displaced five children and 12 adults on Friday in Miami’s Little Havana.

Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said firefighters faced heavy smoke flames when they walked into the building near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street.

“It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire because it was in the attic and the roof and was very intense,” Sanchez said.

The fire started in the second floor of the building, Sanchez said. Firefighters helped a teenager to evacuate and Fire Rescue personnel took a man who suffered a minor leg injury to the hospital. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

“It’s going to be a bit before we can get residents back in,” Sanchez said.