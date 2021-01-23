Police respond to reports of gunfire in Miami, find 2 men were killed in midday shooting

MIAMI – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miami-Dade County.

A yellow tarp was seen covering a body on the ground near Northwest 17th Avenue and 70th Street in Miami.

According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

After arriving, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men have been pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities. It’s not clear if officers are searching for any suspects.