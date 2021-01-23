Senate juggles nominees, coronavirus relief, impeachment trial

WASHINGTON – As President Joe Biden continued to implement his strategy to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate was juggling his Cabinet nominees, his proposed $1.9 trillion relief package and preparations for an impeachment trial.

“We are in a national emergency. We need to act like we’re in a national emergency, so we got to move with everything we got,” Biden said during a news conference. “We have got to do it together. I don’t believe Democrats or Republicans are going hungry and losing jobs, I believe, Americans are going hungry and losing jobs.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Friday that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial for incitement of insurrection in the deadly U.S. Capitol siege will begin with opening arguments in early February.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will send the article of impeachment to the senators who will be serving as jurors in the trial on Monday. If at least 17 Republicans convict Trump, the Senate could prevent Trump from running for office again.

Sen. Rick Scott is among the Republicans who oppose both the impeachment trial and Biden’s relief package, which includes a proposal for an additional $1,400 direct payment.

