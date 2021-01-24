School employees and military veterans among those receiving COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend

DAVIE, Fla. – One by one cars pulled into Vista View Park in Davie Sunday morning for their second round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Inoculation stations across South Florida have been extremely busy over the weekend.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade began vaccinating eligible school employees against the novel coronavirus.

‘We will continue to encourage our state and federal government to prioritize all our employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to make our schools safer and address concerns about risks, so we can provide in person instruction to our students,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Markham Park in Sunrise was packed Saturday with teachers and school staff waiting to get a shot.

The school district partnered with the Department of Health in Broward County to make it happen.

Teachers and school staff were not the only ones receiving the first round of the vaccine this weekend.

Active veterans 65 and older in the Miami VA Healthcare System also started their vaccination process.

“The VA really looks after their own,” said veteran Bruce Gibson.

Many are still waiting to get their first and second dose, and it’s not just access that’s an issue, it’s supply

And while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a vaccine shortage should not affect those getting their second doses, it could limit the number of seniors getting their first.