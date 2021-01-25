1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred early Monday morning in Little Havana.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Second Street.

Delva said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.