Florida man says he ‘was being part of history’ during US Capitol siege, feds say

MIAMI – A Facebook friend identified Anthony “Tony” Mariotto as one of the Floridians who participated in the U.S. Capitol siege, according to federal authorities.

The Facebook friend provided a selfie showing Mariotto, of Fort Pierce, was in the Senate gallery on Jan. 6, according to the federal complaint signed on Thursday.

Mariotto told an FBI agent on Jan. 16 that he thought he was “was being part of history” when he walked through the Capitol chanting “USA” after listening to former President Donald Trump’s speech, according to the complaint.

Mariotto is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A U.S. Department of Justice list of defendants charged by complaint also includes Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a former U.S. Army Captain and member of the Proud Boys.