Loved ones seek help finding Dania Beach woman’s killer

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a 47-year-old woman, who they said was fatally shot last month and now her loved ones are coming forward to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

A news conference with friends of the victim is expected to be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to deputies, Aranee Mulakhut was shot the night of Dec. 26 at an apartment complex at 321 E. Sheridan St., where she lived.

She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died.

Deputies said surveillance video captured a white, four-door sedan in the area, which detectives believe is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4231. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers initially offered a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest. Mulakhut’s friends have contributed an additional $3,000 to be added to the reward.

The reward expires on Jan. 15, 2022.