Police investigate after man found dead inside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Monday afternoon inside a home.

Sky 10 was above the 5600 block of Fletcher Street around 2:30 p.m. as police blocked off the front of the home with crime scene tape.

A spokeswoman from the Hollywood Police Department told Local 10 News that officers were waiting for crime scene investigators to arrive.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.