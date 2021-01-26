Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park opening vaccination site due to traffic issues around Holiday Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new COVID-19 vaccination location is going up in Fort Lauderdale.

Snyder Park has been transformed into a vaccination site after traffic congestion near Holiday Park made that site no longer feasible.

“Snyder Park is a little more remote from downtown, but it offers a bigger driveway so we can get more cars in on the property here than we could at Holiday Park,” said Jeff Lucas, Deputy Fire Chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Snyder Park is also bigger and will have more vaccination stations, with dozens of nurses inoculating those 65 and older who have an appointment.

“Holiday Park had 10 stations so this station will have 15 stations,” said Lucas “We will have a total of 40 nurses working at all times here between the hours of eight and four to make sure everybody who has an appointment for a vaccine gets one.”

The plan is to administer about 650 vaccines per day, beginning next week. That number will double with those returning for a second shot.

The Holiday Park site is no longer providing vaccines. Those who received their first shot at Holiday Park will need to visit Snyder Park for the second dose, using the date on the back of the card given at the time of the first shot.

Senior citizens and frontline healthcare workers who wish to make an appointment can call 866-201-6313.