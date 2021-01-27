84ºF

Armed and dangerous suspect on run in Pembroke Pines, according to police

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspect in Pembroke Pines who left the scene of a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Pembroke Pines police said 34-year-old Ivan Mondeja is wanted on felony arrest warrants.

Police were seen searching the area of Johnson Street between University Drive and 72nd Avenue around 10:15 a.m. They have since cleared the scene.

They believe Mondeja is armed and are asking anyone who may see him to not approach him, but call police. The number is (954) 431-2200 or Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.

