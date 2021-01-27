Doctor accused of sending naked pics to teen ordered not to use internet or contact minors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A judge set bond at $80,000 for a Broward County doctor arrested on charges related to sexual communications with a minor.

If released from jail, Stewart Bitman cannot use the internet, contact minors, or leave South Florida. He also must surrender his passport, a county judge ruled.

Bitman, 64, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning, a day after he was arrested at his Parkland home.

The Broward Sheriffs Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force says he sent naked photos of himself to a 13-year-old girl, while knowing he was communicating with a minor. Detectives say he also posed as a teenage boy to try to do the same thing to more teens.

Bitman was a gastroenterologist at Digestive Care of North Broward, located in Coral Springs. Local 10 News wasn’t able to reach anyone at the business to comment or confirm his employment status, but Bitman is still listed on the office’s recorded directory.

Neighbors we spoke to in Parkland expressed shock and disgust upon learning of the accusations against Bitman.

“Everybody that has children can appreciate that people like this have no reason for being in society,” one neighbor said. “I have children, and the strange thing with him is he has two daughters and a son so it really baffles you.”

Bitman’s arrest came two weeks after a Broward pediatrician, Dr. Michael Mizrachy, was arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators are working to determine if there are more victims.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Bitman’s case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Bitman’s to contact BSO ICAC Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5290. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos contributed to this report.