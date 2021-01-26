Broward doctor sent explicit photos to teen, detectives say

PARKLAND, Fla. – A South Florida doctor was arrested Tuesday morning after detectives say he sent sexually explicit pictures of himself to a 13-year old.

Stuart Bitman, 64, of Parkland, is accused of knowing the victim was 13 and allegedly portrayed himself as a teenage boy.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives say they obtained information that in early April, Bitman “sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself” to the 13-year-old child.

State records indicate that Bitman practiced medicine in Coral Springs.

BSO, which conducted a joint investigation with Coral Springs Police Department, says it is working to see if there might be additional victims.

Bitman was booked into the Broward Main Jail and faces three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

The news comes two weeks after a popular pediatrician in Broward County, Dr. Michael Mizrachy, was arrested on child pornography charges.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Bitman’s case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Bitman’s to contact BSO ICAC Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5290. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

