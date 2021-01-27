Police: Man on house arrest jumps into canal while fleeing from officers

Hiojann Giro-Suarez taken into custody after jumping into canal.

MIAMI – A man who is on house arrest fled from officers Wednesday morning and jumped into a canal, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation spokesman Juan Diasgranados, City of Miami police responded to the area of Northwest 26th Street and North River Drive to help search for the man, identified as Hiojann Giro-Suarez.

Diasgranados said Giro-Suarez was found in a nearby canal and was taken into custody by the Miami Police Department’s marine patrol.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about Giro-Suarez’s case or why he was being sought again by officers.