79ºF

Ad

Local News

Police: Man on house arrest jumps into canal while fleeing from officers

Hiojann Giro-Suarez taken back into custody Wednesday morning

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Hiojann Giro-Suarez taken into custody after jumping into canal.
Hiojann Giro-Suarez taken into custody after jumping into canal. (WPLG)

MIAMI – A man who is on house arrest fled from officers Wednesday morning and jumped into a canal, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation spokesman Juan Diasgranados, City of Miami police responded to the area of Northwest 26th Street and North River Drive to help search for the man, identified as Hiojann Giro-Suarez.

Diasgranados said Giro-Suarez was found in a nearby canal and was taken into custody by the Miami Police Department’s marine patrol.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about Giro-Suarez’s case or why he was being sought again by officers.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: