Several people hospitalized after gunfire leads to crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Two cars crashed after a shooting in North Miami, which left three people hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds.

“We got numerous calls of shots being fired in the area,” said North Miami Commander Kessler Brooks.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to the area of 540 Northeast 132nd Street for a possible shootout.

Bullet casings from at least two different types of guns were found on the street, police said.

The driver of a Mercedes drove away from the scene, but then slammed into another car not involved in the shooting on Northeast 6th Avenue.

The driver of the other car is expected to be okay.

“We’re trying to confirm who was involved, who was a shooter, or who was just a person of interest,” Brooks said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The investigation continues.