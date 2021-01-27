Water main break causes road closures in Fort Lauderdale

Sky 10 over the scene of a water main break in Fort Lauderdale’s Poinciana Park neighborhood.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 10-inch water main break was reported Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street approaching U.S. 1/Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale’s Poinciana Park neighborhood.

City officials said Southeast 17th Street has been closed between Southeast Third Avenue and U.S. 1.

“Once the location of nearby utilities has been confirmed, crews will focus on isolating the break and stopping the flow,” a news release from the city stated. “There are no impacts to water service at this time.”

The road closure will remain in effect until repairs are completed.

Drivers heading in that direction will be detoured to Southeast Third Avenue, Davie Boulevard and U.S. 1.

Residents in the area with questions may call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at 954-828-8000.