At least 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead Thursday morning.

The crash occurred outside a Goodwill store in the area of 1097 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

It appeared that the car first struck a bus bench before coming to a final rest a short distance from the store.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene before the car was towed away.

The vehicle was so mangled that it was impossible to determine at first glance what make and model the car was.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office to find out more details surrounding the crash and is awaiting a response.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.