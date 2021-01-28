COVID-19 cases at Broward school have parents worried they’re not being warned of risks

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Samantha Buskell says her daughter is still learning remotely at Dania Beach Elementary, where the Broward Teacher’s Union says four teachers and a student have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Buskell says she first found that out when her daughter’s teacher sent a text message, raising questions about whether parents are being properly notified of potential risks within schools.

“We did not get any robocalls last night or any phone calls and contact at all until I had called the school again this morning,” she said.

Broward County Public Schools’ COVID dashboard does not reflect the new cases reported by the teachers’ union. It won’t update again until Friday.

The school district tells Local 10 News the protocol is to contact those who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive — or their parents/guardians would be notified.

Ad

Buskell and other parents we spoke to say they think everyone should know.

The complaints come after a new CDC report showed schools still are safe and do little to spread COVID-19, unlike densely populated assisted living facilities and worksites.

Superintendents have agreed, urging students — especially those falling behind — to come back to class in person.

“They expect us to be willing to bring our kids back to schools. And they say it’s safe,” Buskell said. “Prove it to us. Keep us in contact, let us know what’s going on.”