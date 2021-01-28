Woman shot in head in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a shooting in Miami left one woman injured Wednesday night.

Residents in the area told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa that they heard several shots around 10 p.m., and when they went outside they saw a woman had been shot in the head on the northeast corner of Southwest Fifth Avenue and 35th Street.

Several neighbors performed CPR on the woman, as well as police, who they said arrived within minutes.

First responders from Miami Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and treated the woman.

Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the victim and are unsure whether she lives nearby.

Police did not immediately know whether the incident was a drive-by shooting or whether someone walked up to the victim and shot her.

Detectives were still at the scene Thursday morning gathering details.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.