Local 10 anchor Jacey Birch tests positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News morning anchor Jacey Birch tested positive for COVID-19 this week and is recovering at home.

Jacey tested positive Thursday morning after experiencing a dry, hoarse cough, body aches and a slight sore throat Wednesday evening. She says she took both a rapid and PCR test. The rapid test came back positive and she is still awaiting her results for the PCR test.

Luckily, Jacey says she is no long experiencing any symptoms and feels great. We hope to have her back on the air in the near future.

Management at Local 10 News has contacted those who have recently come into close contact with Jacey.

As many viewers have noticed, our anchors have recently been working in separate studios due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the South Florida area, and most of the Local 10 family has been working at home since last year.

We urge the community to continue heeding advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.