Second dose of COVID vaccine gives seniors hope of return to normalcy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some seniors getting their second dose of the COVID-19 Friday at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale said they feel liberated — like maybe life will one day soon return to the way it was before the pandemic.

Belmont Village resident Arjun Bhattacharya said the first thing he wants to do is take his wife out on a proper date.

“I would be able to take her out maybe to the beach, take her out with me, have a more resemblance to previous life,” Bhattacharya said.

Belmont Village was one of the facilities that got started right away in its vaccination rollout. It teamed up with the state and with Walgreens Pharmacy to get the vaccine to its senior residents.

“As a company, we signed up as soon as the CDC opened up the portal. Walgreens was assigned to us and then we were able to vaccinate very early in the process,” Rene Buck, Director of Belmont Village Senior Living in Fort Lauderdale, said.

There are still so many seniors in need of the shot, and state-run and hospital sites are still working alongside of the Walgreens and CVS pharmacy initiatives.

Broward County officials continue their push to get additional vaccines from the state and distributed. Mayors of Broward County will be meeting on Friday to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the county and how they are working to further COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

