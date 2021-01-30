Church’s ‘Gas on God’ card giveaway will go to first 66 drivers at Tamarac station

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Lauderhill church is planning a “Gas on God” card giveaway on Saturday.

House of Love Ministries, Lauderhill, will give away $1,000 worth of free gas in the form of gift cards on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Marathon, 6400 Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac.

64 cars will receive $15 cards ($960 worth of cards), while 2 randomly chosen cars will receive $20 cards each, according to the church.

Mattathias Johnson, the senior pastor and president of House of Love Ministries, said the cards will be given on a first-come, first served basis, to help people struggling economically during the pandemic.