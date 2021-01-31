School officials plead for students, families to be more responsible after COVID-19 outbreak at MAST Academy

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – An outbreak of COVID-19 at a public high school on Key Biscayne has the Miami-Dade teachers’ union and Miami-Dade County School District pleading for the community to be more responsible when outside of schools regarding the novel coronavirus.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, MAST Academy quarantined 25 teachers and more than 200 students after at least a dozen cases were reported this week. The newspaper attributed the numbers to the school’s principal Derick McKoy.

In a statement sent to Local 10 News, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases at MAST Academy on community negligence.

“The virus is not being propagated within our schools, but rather being brought in from outside and putting everyone at risk. The message of personal and community responsibility does not seem to be resonating with our citizens,” Hernandez-Mats said in the statement.

The newspaper reported that McKoy called families who had students in the school telling them that MAST was the No. 1 Miami-Dade County School in the central region for the most COVID-19 positive cases, and blamed the cases on students having parties, get-togethers and sleepovers without masks.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintains schools can remain safe, saying in part:

“Close social gatherings or interactions with members outside of one’s household have been found to be the leading causes of spread, not in-person schooling.”