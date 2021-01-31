Woman injured in shooting outside strip club that led to officer being hit by vehicle outside emergency room

A woman was injured in a shooting outside a Lauderhill strip club.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill police officer was injured while responding to a shooting that left a woman in serious condition.

The crime scene spanned from a strip club to an emergency room.

There are a lot of moving parts to the investigation, which includes two shootings and a police officer who was struck by a moving vehicle.

One of the shootings happened outside Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

It was a wild chain of events that started around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Gunfire broke out in the parking lot of Vegas Cabaret, a strip club on North University Drive in Lauderhill. Several vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

Police said someone in a yellow Chevy Camaro drove the wounded woman to Florida Medical Center’s emergency room, about 3 miles away.

According to authorities, as an officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the victim, for some reason, a man inside the car got out and ran, prompting the officer to chase him.

The fleeing man tried to get away by getting into the passenger seat of another vehicle, police said.

As authorities subdued the man, the person inside the vehicle began to drive toward the officers,

That prompted a Broward Sheriff’s deputy to discharge his weapon, though it’s unclear if the bullet hit anyone or anything.

The vehicle is described as a newer model, orange or red Chevy Camaro with a temporary tag. The first letter of the tag is a “C.”

There were several shell casings on Northwest 49th Avenue, right next to the hospital property.

The man who ran from officers was ultimately taken into custody, but the driver who hit the officer with his vehicle fled the scene and is still at large.

As for the woman who was hurt in the strip club parking lot shooting, she was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where she was listed in serious condition.

Police haven’t released the names of any of the man who was arrested or the woman who was shot. They also haven’t released a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.