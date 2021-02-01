FBI: Man passes note to bank teller in Hollywood, demands cash

Man passes note to bank teller in Hollywood, demanding cash.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a Chase Bank branch on Friday in Hollywood.

The robbery occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 1790 Sheridan Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the robber, who was wearing a face mask and a hooded jacket, passing a note to the teller, demanding cash.

Man looks directly at security camera while robbing bank in Hollywood. (FBI)

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said no injuries were reported.

He would not confirm the amount of money taken, if any.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.