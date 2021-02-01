Man shot multiple times crashes car into front yard of Fort Lauderdale home before dying

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A large police response was at the scene of a crash in Fort Lauderdale late Monday afternoon.

A car crashed into the lawn of a home, and the residents called police.

According to authorities, a man was found inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear whether he was shot while driving or if he was driving for help after being shot, police said.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and are looking into any reports of a shooting in the area.

Police did not have a description of the shooter or say whether there were any suspects.